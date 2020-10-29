As leaders, our aim is to provide focus and motivation, reduce stress and give reassurance and guidance. The only way to achieve this is by communicating with everyone on a regular basis. If we fail to do so, people lose confidence and direction, start doing their own thing, just look out for themselves, protect themselves and stop caring for others. This can result in a diminished team dynamic – just a group of individuals working autonomously – and that can be a recipe for disaster. So, difficult as it may be, ensure you are keeping people informed as effectively as possible or delegate some of the communication responsibilities to people you trust.