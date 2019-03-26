26 Mar
“I would like to make a real difference for people working in our industry as I know meditation and mindfulness really works…” – Angie Barca.
A veterinary surgeon is running meditation classes in practice to boost well-being and mindfulness.
Angie Barca, of Best Friends Veterinary Group in Spalding, wanted to spread the word about the efficacy of mindfulness and meditation after it impacted positively on her own life.
Now she is leading classes in the practice in which she works, as well as travelling to other Best Friends practices in the region so other colleagues can benefit from her knowledge.
In addition to her veterinarian qualifications, Ms Barca has also completed three years’ counselling training based on mindfulness techniques.
She said: “Meditation really helped me get through a lot of issues in my personal life and I have continued to practise it for a number of years.
“I would like to make a real difference for people working in our industry as I know meditation and mindfulness really works, and can help you to be happier and improve your general well-being.”
Ms Barca’s volunteering initiative comes at at time when record numbers of veterinary professionals are reaching out for help within the industry.
Over the past five years, contact with the 24/7 confidential support service Vetlife Helpline has risen by 500%.
Common reasons why veterinary professionals contact the helpline are mental health concerns, workplace stress, and employment and career issues.
Best Friends Veterinary Group’s general manager Richard Brooks described the initiative as “fantastic”.
He said: “As a group, we offer health and well-being support to all our employees, and Angie’s kind offer to use her own free time to provide an additional resource is commendable.”