26 Sept
More than 300 delegates attended the event featuring two days of business focused CPD as well as a glittering awards ceremony and a charity raffle, which raised more than £30,000.
More than 300 delegates from across the UK and abroad attended the 15th Vet Dynamics Conference.
The event was held from 19 to 20 September at the Radisson Hotel Heathrow, where a record turnout gathered for what has become the UK’s largest independent veterinary conference.
This year’s theme was “Busy to Abundance” and a packed hall heard talks from Vet Dynamics co-founder Alan Robinson and vets Sam Bowden and Tim Hill from Accelerate Practice Academy in Australia.
As well as the calendar of business focused CPD, the event featured a bustling trade exhibition and a number of networking events, including a gala dinner on the Friday night where the winners of the Dynamic Vet Business Awards were revealed.
The award winners were as follows:
Graduation certificates were also presented to members of Vet Dynamics’ Platinum Academy group 21 cohort.
The gala dinner also featured a raffle which, thanks to some generous prize donations and some even more generous bids, raised £32,182.43 for Vetlife.
Alan Robinson said: “This year’s conference theme, Busy to Abundance, was designed to deliver a fresh perspective on what success truly means. Our goal was to inspire independent vet professionals to move beyond the daily grind and embrace a mindset of abundance, placing well-being, personal performance, and fulfilment at the heart of veterinary business.
“I believe the agenda did just that, and I’m very grateful to our guest speakers Sam Bowden and Tim Hill for their passion, perspectives and invaluable insights. The world needs more unity right now and seeing the Independent veterinary community – who truly form the heart of our profession in my opinion – come together with such a strong sense of camaraderie, was a huge hug for the soul.”