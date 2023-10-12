12 Oct 2023
The leading charity, which supports industry professionals, has also been boosted by fund-raising at the BVNA’s annual congress.
Former Vetlife president Graham Dick and Vicky Robinson from Vet Dynamics.
Tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for Vetlife during a raffle and auction staged as part of the annual Vet Dynamics conference.
Lots including Cornish holidays, a stay in a 16-bedroom house in France, practice photoshoots and coaching packages were on offer at the event.
A prize was also offered in memory of Bobbie Flight, who died in August, aged 57, that included bottles of Champagne bearing the names of dogs.
The evening raised a total of £40,712, a substantial increase on the £27,800 raised last year.
Former Vetlife president Graham Dick, who acted as auctioneer, told guests: “This amazing sum raised could not have been possible without the provision by so many of such a wide range of raffle prizes and high value lots for auction and the generosity of those who bid unstintingly for them.
“On behalf of those in our veterinary community for whom such generosity may have made a substantial difference, Vetlife is extremely grateful.”
Vet Dynamics director Vicky Robinson said: “Both Graham and I were virtually speechless to see the amazing generosity from our delegates and exhibitors and, of course, the kindness of the donors.
“It’s such a pleasure to be able to contribute to a charity who work tirelessly to help our wonderful profession.”
A further fund-raising boost was provided at the dinner dance held as part of the 50th BVNA Congress in Telford, where a raffle raised more than £1,200 for Vetlife.
The group was the charity nominated by Charlotte Pace during her presidential year and the final total raised by the association through the year is set to be announced in due course.