1 Jul 2020
“We are absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted for best UK conference and it’s lovely to see the pride in all of our team for the recognition of their hard work” – Vet Dynamics co-director Vicky Robinson.
Alan and Vicky Robinson (centre) with business coaches and Vet Dynamics prize winners at the Vet Dynamics Conference 2019 gala dinner.
Vet Dynamics has been named as one of the finalists in the Conference Awards 2020.
The veterinary business consultancy has been named in the UK Conference of the Year category for the best overall UK and Northern Ireland-located conferences, summits, symposia and congresses.
Businesses shortlisted in the category have demonstrated they have excelled in innovation, skill and success to achieve outcomes for client, employee, community and investor benefits, as well as economical success.
The awards ceremony will take place later than originally planned due to the crisis and will now run on 18 November 2020.
The Vet Dynamics Conference was conceived in 2013 and was an annual reward to active clients of Vet Dynamics. Seven years on, it is considered by members and sponsors alike, as the “independent” celebration event of the year.
Sponsor attendance has increased by 51% during the past three years and the event also boasts a high sponsor loyalty rate, with 77% of sponsors returning year after year.
Vet Dynamics co-director Vicky Robinson said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted for best UK conference, and it’s lovely to see the pride in all of our team for the recognition of their hard work.
“Each year they go beyond, planning our events down to the tiniest detail to provide the ultimate experience for our members, who remain our number one priority. We are already working towards making the next conference even better.”