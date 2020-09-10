10 Sept 2020
Vet business consultancy is hosting an expert-led webinar on 16 September to offer guidance and advice for those thinking of opening their own veterinary practice.
Vet Dynamics is hosting a free webinar aimed at those looking to open their own veterinary practice.
The webinar is being held on 16 September from 7:30pm to 9pm and has been developed around the six key areas required to build a successful veterinary business.
The areas that will be covered include:
The event will be hosted by Whilmari Swift and Debbie Robinson from Vet Dynamics.
Registration is now open.