14 Jan 2021
Care, maintenance and future development of project started in 2006 now with The Webinar Vet.
WikiVet, the veterinary educational portal running since 2006, has been transferred to new ownership.
The Webinar Vet has taken over the ownership, care, maintenance and future development of WikiVet, which has been under the care of the WikiVet Educational Foundation since its launch.
Originally involving the creation of WikiPath – a small project to provide access to the veterinary pathology undergraduate curriculum – The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, the University of Cambridge Department of Veterinary Medicine and the RVC joined together to expand it and create WikiVet.
They were joined by the University of Nottingham in 2008, and the site now includes most aspects of the UK’s veterinary sciences curriculum.
WikiVet’s vision has been to enhance veterinary education through providing free online resources to students and practitioners, and using web-based technologies to support veterinary lifelong learning.
Commenting on the transition, The Webinar Vet’s founder Anthony Chadwick said: “WikiVet is an amazing resource for the veterinary profession. I’m so happy that The Webinar Vet has been able to support WikiVet in its evolution.
“I’m really excited to see what the future holds for this fabulous platform.”
Susan Rhind, chairman of veterinary medical education and director of veterinary teaching at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, said: “WikiVet has for many years provided valuable support for students of veterinary science around the world.
“Having struggled in recent years to find the financial support it has needed to survive, I am delighted that a means has now been found for it to continue to offer such a range of reliable core information – free to its users.”
No action is required by existing members to continue to use WikiVet at this time. Any necessary changes in instruction on logging in to the site in future will be provided by a further email to existing members.
Any member requiring support can email [email protected]