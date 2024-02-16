16 Feb
A day aimed to inspire, educate and empower veterinary professionals is set to be hosted by a popular online programme of personal development and coaching for the sector.
A leading platform for personal development in the veterinary professions has announced plans for its first live event.
Tickets are now available for the inaugural Vet Empowered Live – Confidence and Beyond, which is due to take place in Manchester on 24 March.
With a focus on confidence and stepping beyond limitations, organisers hope the day can inspire, educate, and empower veterinary surgeons, veterinary nurses, students, entrepreneurs and other professionals in the field.
The day will offer a mix of talks, live demonstrations, interactive activities, group discussions, meditations, and exercises – all designed to provide attendees with practical tools and insights to navigate their professional journeys and beyond with confidence and clarity.
Guest speakers are expected to include Aoife Smith, an ex-RVN and psychotherapist, veterinary surgeon and qualified yoga instructor Chloé Hannigan from VetYogi and Jo Kelly, a registered veterinary nurse and accredited nutritional therapist.
Vet Empowered co-founder Katie Ford said: “We’re thrilled to bring Vet Empowered Live to life and provide veterinary professionals with a unique opportunity to invest in their personal development. Our mission is to empower individuals to unlock their full potential, overcome obstacles and create fulfilling careers on their own terms. We are passionate about providing a safe and inspiring space to do this.”
Tickets for the event, which will offer six hours of CPD, plus further information are available online.