1 Feb 2022
Outdoor event set to return to Loseley Park in Guildford, Surrey on 20 to 21 May, with organisers promising practical and clinically relevant CPD, as well as wellness and networking.
Plans for VET Festival 2022 have been unveiled.
The VET Festival 2022 programme and speaker line-up has been announced with seminars across 16 veterinary specialist areas, more than 100 lectures, and wellness and networking promised.
Returning to Loseley Park in Guildford, Surrey after two years off, the two-day outdoor CPD event is set to take place on 20 to 21 May.
VET Festival said the programme features thought leaders delivering practical, clinically relevant advice for any practitioner involved in companion animal veterinary practice.
Some of the highlights planned for VET Festival include:
