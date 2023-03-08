8 Mar
Fourteen bursaries have been awarded through a VetPartners programme, while applications have also opened for a new round of £80,000 EMS bursary grants from Vets4Pets.
One of the UK’s biggest veterinary firms has allocated the first grants from its new £500,000 student bursary programme.
VetPartners has awarded 14 bursaries through its programme, which bosses hope will contribute to the development of “a better and much more resilient profession”.
Applications have also opened for a new round of EMS bursary grants provided by Vets4Pets after bosses doubled that scheme’s funding to £80,000 this year.
VetPartners launched its bursary programme last September with the aim of supporting 75 students – for whom financial barriers might otherwise prevent them from taking up degree places – over a five-year period.
Beneficiaries will receive £1,500 per year for each year of their degree courses, with graduates also being offered jobs in VetPartners practices.
The company said that, of the initial beneficiaries, nine are studying at the Bristol Veterinary School, two at the University of Liverpool and one each at the University of Cambridge, University of Nottingham and University of Surrey.
Several recipients are also mature students, including Ayla Sandison, from Wiltshire, who said the support is enabling her to follow a dream.
She said: “I am a single mum with two children and receiving the bursary has made a huge difference.
“Starting university in September coincided with the rise in petrol prices and the cost of living crisis, and the bursary has helped with the extra cost.
“I have to drive from my home to the vet school in Langford, so it is helping to ease the burden of travel costs.
“I’ve taken a different route to becoming a vet, as I did an access course because I didn’t have A-levels and I will be 40 by the time I graduate. Being able to study to become a vet is a dream come true and receiving the bursary has made a huge difference.”
Fellow Bristol Veterinary School student and bursary recipient Tom Slee – 24, from Somerset – has been working as a veterinary technician and TB tester, and wants to pursue a career as a farm vet.
He said: “Studying veterinary medicine meant a huge financial burden for me and receiving the bursary is going to be a huge support.
“I live in the university’s halls of residence, but I still have bills and, as a mature student, I am financially independent of my family, so there is a considerable cost to studying.”
VetPartners chief executive Jo Malone said: “A profession that truly reflects the UK population – culturally, ethnically and socio-economically – will make it a better and much more resilient profession.
“We have previously awarded bursaries on a much smaller scale and we saw an opportunity to make a much bigger contribution.
“We want to make a positive contribution to the profession and create a legacy that helps people to thrive.”
Meanwhile, the latest Vets4Pets support, for placements starting in June, offers two weeks of placements in Vets4Pets or Companion Care practices.
Participating students will each receive £407 a week and a fast-track application path to the company’s graduate programme.
Graduate programme lead Emily Bridges said: “Having spoken to current vet students, our recent graduates and veterinary schools, we know that finding and funding EMS is an increasing challenge.
“We also recognise how important it is to remove any barriers that could prevent students from progressing a career in the industry, so being able to invest such a significant amount in our bursary scheme is a real sign of our commitment to developing future talent.
“The students who took part in last year’s programme have shared an overwhelming amount of positive feedback, which is a real credit to the practices and colleagues that take part, and we’re extremely proud to be continuing our investment in the next generation of vets.”
Visit the respective websites for more details about the VetPartners and Vets4Pets programmes. Applications for June placements with Vets4Pets remain open until 26 March.