14 Sept 2020
IVC Evidensia aims to help improve diversity within the veterinary industry by funding up to 12 undergraduates from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds for next applicable vet school intake.
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IVC Evidensia is setting up a new scholarship to fund up to 12 vet school undergraduates from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.
The veterinary group – one of Europe’s largest – says it hopes to play its part in improving diversity in the veterinary profession.
Amanda Boag, group referral director, is leading activity to launch the scholarship, and said she will be working with universities and other partners to raise awareness of the available funding.
She said: “As industry leaders, we need to make sure we are at the forefront of driving the industry forward. Encouraging diversity within our group is hugely important to us and this scholarship scheme is a great start.
“It will help pave the way for more positive changes in the industry we work in and love, improving it for future generations.”
Group chief executive Steve Clarke said IVC Evidensia would also ensure a support network, mentoring programme and support for student societies would be in place.
He said: “As a gay person who grew up in the 1970s and 80s, I fully understand prejudice and the impact it can have – especially in the workplace.
“We are committed to promoting equality in every aspect of our working lives, regardless of colour, gender, sexual orientation, disability or religion.
Mr Clarke added: “We take seriously our responsibility to build a culture and organisation that respects diversity and inclusion. We take this stance not to garner publicity, but to demonstrate our support to all our workforce, and the clients and communities in which we all work.
“The BAME scholarship scheme is part of this initiative. But it’s not just about giving money – it’s about action, too. That’s why we also recognise the need to build a support network for these undergraduates to thrive and flourish, and we want our BAME colleagues to be fully involved in the planning of that support.”
More information is available via email.