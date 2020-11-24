24 Nov 2020
The IVC Evidensia Welfare Group has produced training for staff that includes webinars and a series of posters to highlight signs of non-accidental injury.
David Martin of the IVC Evidensia Welfare Working Group.
IVC Evidensia has launched a non-accidental injury (NAI) support project following “horrifying” domestic abuse statistics throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The link between violence to humans and animals is well-documented – and with domestic violence seeing significant increases this year, IVC Evidensia’s clinical board has stepped up to support its staff, clients and the animals under their care.
Statistics show that:
The clinical board at IVC Evidensia said it felt it had a professional responsibility to protect its patients and staff, and a moral responsibility to look after its clients. In light of this, its Welfare Working Group has launched an NAI project within the group to provide training, support, guidance and raise awareness for practice staff.
David Martin, member of the Welfare Working Group at IVC Evidensia, said: “Certainly, as far as I am aware, this is the first time a corporate UK practice has invested time and resources into raising awareness in respect of the serious problem that NAI represents in all of our practices – be that small animal, farm animal or equine, as well as our referral network.
“We have also gone further than just providing education, as we are providing real support to our practices that will, for the first time ever, be available 24/7, which means the practice that has to deal with one of these cases when the pubs shut on a Friday night or on a Saturday afternoon after the football has finished now has access to high-quality advice and support within the group to support it in determining what steps need to be taken.”
The IVC Evidensia Welfare Group has produced training for staff that includes webinars, a series of posters to highlight signs of NAI and a handbook to guide them if they feel they are faced with an NAI case, along with a helpline for advice in the moment.
Different types of support is also available for staff after the case has been dealt with, as well as support for any member of staff affected by domestic violence.
The Links Group, a collaborative initiative that provides training to veterinary teams to help them recognise and act on concerns of NAI and domestic abuse, has expressed its support for the “fantastic initiative” and says it really showcases what employers can do to support their teams when they come across these challenging cases.
Chairman of The Links Group Paula Boyden said: “We’re looking forward to working with IVC Evidensia to promote this initiative, and would encourage all practices to think about what protocols and support they can provide to their teams when it comes to these complex cases, which include overlapping concerns for animal welfare and the safeguarding of staff and clients.”