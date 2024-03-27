27 Mar
Medivet, which employs around 4,000 staff across more than 400 UK sites, has revealed an ambitious plan that it says will put it at the forefront of efforts to improve conditions for staff and increase retention rates.
The three year, three-stage plan was launched this month, and will see the Watford-based company make significant capital investments in a range of areas; including improving reward packages, scrapping minimum wage age bands, providing private medical care for all vets, as well as health-care plans and life insurance for all other employees.
With poor retention rates highlighted by the BVA’s latest Voice survey in which a third of vets revealed they were unsure of their future in the sector or were planning to leave it altogether, Medivet has decided to act by “putting our money where our mouth is”, according to chief people officer, Helen Charles-Smith.
Ms Charles-Smith said: “We know what the problems have traditionally been in this sector and we have made a commitment to doing something about it with a multi-million-pound investment in our people. And to start, in these next six months we are going to focus on fixing the fundamentals.
“That means sorting out contracts, improving pay and benefits, such as holiday pay and sick pay, and providing everyone with clearly defined job roles and responsibilities. To ensure we get all this right, from March to June this year, we will be visiting every practice and speaking with every member of our clinic teams about what this will mean to them, personally.”
“The profession is coming under a lot of pressure at the moment, especially following the CMA announcement, and I think it is vital we do everything we can to look after our most precious resource and I hope others do the same.”
Ms Charles-Smith, who has previously worked in similar roles for the likes of Dixons and Vision Express, revealed the new initiative also involves clearer terms, better conditions and a greater focus on well-being.
“There are examples, across the industry, where people are working a five-day shift, but then have to do an overnight emergency, be up all night, but still have to come to work the next day and not get their lunch because there’s a vet shortage,” she added.
“So that stuff we need to fix. And there are other basic things like contracted hours. I’ve looked across the industry and found vets on 55 hours-a-week contracts, and that is not okay.
“So, I think there’s a lot of things for us to do to make that better. And if, by doing that, we can help to take some of the pressure off our people and get more vets into the industry then that’s wonderful.
“We need to make the industry more attractive and we want Medivet to be part of influencing that change.”
The announcement comes following widespread criticism of the big corporate groups in recent weeks after a Competition and Markets Authority report raised “multiple concerns” about the way veterinary services were delivered across the UK.
In light of these findings the CMA looks set to launch a full investigation into the veterinary sector, but Medivet chief executive, Chris Cools, says the company is happy to collaborate with the regulator and other stakeholders to find the best way forward for the industry.
Mr Cools said: “First of all, I would like to say our focus remains on improving the experience for all our people and better supporting them to deliver exceptional care for our patients and clients.
“We believe in transparency, we are signed up to the RCVS Practice Standards Scheme and fully support the clinical authority of our vets.
“And, as an industry matter, we welcome the support and leadership of our industry bodies, such as the BVA, to play their role in bringing all veterinary organisations together to make sure we address the concerns raised, so we can all move on with a better industry and for a better future.”