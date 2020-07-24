24 Jul 2020
Hamilton Specialist Referrals in High Wycombe wants an artist to design an animal-themed mural for a celebration wall to help mark its second anniversary.
Hamilton Specialist Referrals wants its showpiece mural for a reception wall to reflect the positives of meeting the pandemic head on.
A practice is marking two years in operation by launching a competition to design an animal-themed mural to be painted on a celebration internal wall.
Hamilton Specialist Referrals in High Wycombe wanted to mark its second anniversary in style and has earmarked an internal wall in reception for a showpiece mural.
The competition to design it is open to all ages, and entries can be submitted electronically by 31 August. Entries will be judged by husband and wife founders Michael and Clare Hamilton.
The couple had planned the competition at the small animal orthopaedic and neurology practice before the COVID-19 pandemic, but had to delay it.
Mrs Hamilton, managing director at Hamilton, said: “The competition is a celebration of incredible work of our team since opening, and the pets and owners we have been able to help.
“We had always intended to have a mural designed for a wall as part of a competition, but our plans were delayed by lockdown. The mural will now serve as a reminder that we were able to come through the challenges of a global pandemic thanks to the dedication and hard work of our amazing team, and even grow the business during this period with the launch of a new cardiology service this month.
“It seems a fitting way to mark the return to routine procedures and – as far as possible – business as usual.”
The competition is divided into three categories: 8 and under, 9-16 and 16 years and older. The winner will be selected from all entries and receive a £100 art voucher in addition to having their design recreated as a mural on the reception wall.
A runner’s up prize will also feature for each category, with a £50 art voucher and a print to be displayed in the practice the prizes.
Full details and entry rules are online now.