21 May
Poultry Health Services named Employer of the Year at the first National Women in Agriculture Awards.
A specialist poultry vet practice has won national recognition for its commitment to supporting women in the sector.
Poultry Health Services (PHS) was awarded the Employer of the Year award at the first-ever National Women in Agriculture Awards.
Sara Perez, veterinary director at PHS, received the award on behalf of the team at a glittering event held at the House of Commons.
Dr Perez, who has been in the role since 2018 and leads a team of 25 dedicated poultry vets, said she was committed to developing the roles of women in a traditionally male-dominated sector.
PHS, headquartered in North Yorkshire, but with eight centres elsewhere plus two laboratories, offers a hardship fund to help single mums, supports female vets returning to work following maternity leave through “keeping in touch days”, and provides part-time and flexible working.
The practice has also encouraged its female vets to become advisors and get involved in national consultation groups.
Dr Perez said: “I am delighted that our work and achievements to support women at Poultry Health Services have been recognised in these awards.
“Measures such as job sharing among the female members of our team have proven very successful as female employees can now retain their job, enjoy a good work-life balance and progress successful and fulfilling careers.”