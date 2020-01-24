24 Jan
Vets, VNs and students have until 31 January to share their views on issues affecting UK pets – with the chance to win an all-inclusive annual membership to The Webinar Vet for all entrants.
PDSA is inviting the veterinary profession to have its say on the state of pet health and welfare for the PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report, which will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this year.
By taking the online survey, vets, VNs and students can have their say on the issues affecting the health and welfare of UK pets today.
Plus, all entrants have the chance to win an all-inclusive annual membership to The Webinar Vet.
PDSA policy and campaigns manager Vicki Betton said: “For the past 9 years, the PAW Report has provided valuable insight into the reality of pet well-being in the UK.
“We’re excited to be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the PAW Report in 2020, marking a decade of measuring key insights into the welfare of our nation’s pets.
“The report helps us deliver a robust evidence base for our education programmes, campaigns and collaborative work, and enables us to track the impact of initiatives on the pet well-being issues that are of most concern to the veterinary profession.
“It also provides an excellent opportunity for everyone to voice their opinions and have their say.”
Ms Betton continued: “It takes less than 15 minutes, so please help us maintain an accurate picture of the biggest welfare issues facing pets in the UK today.”
The PAW Report – launched in 2010 – is an annual nationwide survey, produced in conjunction with YouGov, that assesses the state of the pet nation. Since its launch, more than 73,000 pet owners, veterinary professionals and children have shared their thoughts on a range of issues facing UK pets.
The survey closes on 31 January.