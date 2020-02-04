4 Feb 2020
Scotland’s first in-house receptionist academy has produced its first cohort of graduates, with six staff earning certificates from The College of Animal Welfare.
From left: Elise Yates, Dorothy O’Connor and Fiona Rankin – receptionists at the Pets‘n’Vets Family who have completed, and are in progress of completing, this year’s course.
Six veterinary receptionists who signed up to Scotland’s first in-house receptionist academy have completed a veterinary-specific receptionists’ course, rewarding them with a recognised level 2 certificate from The College of Animal Welfare.
The receptionist academy was launched by the Pets‘n’Vets Family, and the initiative was part of a structured in-house training and learning programme that included one-to-one mentorship and new idea sharing.
It was further augmented by a series of CPD presentations on a diverse range of vet reception-related subjects, including pet bereavement, advanced animal handling and mindfulness in practice.
Consulting veterinary nurse and training supervisor Cheree Mayell said: “The receptionist academy started with an induction process, which included all sorts of innovative ways of learning, such as role playing, scenarios and fact-finding.
“The learning development had many aspects to the course, and these included the creation of posters and leaflets, along with a written examination and regular meetings.”
Miss Mayell added: “Although our receptionists had a sound understanding of veterinary reception, elements of this course offered a more advanced insight into the veterinary world.
“It is a brilliant achievement for each individual receptionist and we were delighted by the high level of teamwork displayed – it was this ongoing support and team spirit that allowed for such a successful outcome.”