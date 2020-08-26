26 Aug
Sarah Reeves, clinical director at Shearbridge Veterinary Centre in West Yorkshire, had started Master of Business Administration course the same day her son went to school for the first time.
A vet who went back to university on the same day her son started school has spoken of her joy at achieving the prestigious Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with distinction.
Sarah Reeves, clinical director at Shearbridge Veterinary Centre in West Yorkshire, made the grade after two years of part-time study at York St John University business school.
She began the course in September 2018 on the same day her son Albert, now six years old, started at school.
Mrs Reeves is one of a number of VetPartners’ staff who has completed, or is undertaking, the MBA – an academically challenging and highly valued qualification that provides an overview of key business practices.
Employed at Shearbridge – which has branches in Queensbury, near Bradford, and Hipperholme, near Halifax – since 2009, Mrs Reeves became clinical director in 2017.
She has juggled working 30-hour weeks as a vet and home life with husband Simon, Albert and eight-year-old Edith to make the grade, but said she loved the experience.
Mrs Reeves said: “Studying for the MBA was a lot of hard work, and a big commitment when you work and have a family, but I really enjoyed it.
“Being a mum, having time for myself to study while the children were at school was a luxury. I love studying and it was great having time to myself to learn and develop my skills.
“It was strange going back to university on the days we had lectures and I also studied at home. A big challenge is time management, so I would set clear targets so it didn’t impact on the children or my work as a vet.”
Mrs Reeves said the course was tailored to her particular needs and related well to the veterinary sector.
She said: “I had been in practice for a long time before switching to management. Completing the MBA has given me knowledge and skills, as well as increased confidence to do my job.
“I had to do projects for the MBA and one was to implement automated stock control for our practice. The feedback from the team has been great and there have been financial gains for the practice. I also applied change management to our pet health club scheme, and we are having good success and sign-up.
“I’ve been able to add business skills to my clinical skills so I feel much more equipped.”