20 Apr 2022
IVC Evidensia division sponsors the University of Bristol vet school’s hockey team, providing cow print hockey shirts for the players.
The University of Bristol’s vet school hockey team has a new sponsor, which has provided cow print kit for its players.
IVC Evidensia Farm Vets has become the team’s sponsor for the 2021/22 season, providing a distinctive black and white livery to ensure players stand out for all their games.
Aimee Hutcheson, who plays for the team as a left midfielder, said: “The Bristol Vet Hockey team is very happy with its sponsorship by IVC Evidensia Farm Vets this year, which has allowed us to get in a lot of much-needed training, improve our playing style and win more matches this year.
“The IVC Evidensia Farm Vets brand also fits perfectly with our cow print kit design, making us very distinctive when we’re out playing the other faculty teams.”
Paul Horwood, who is one of three group veterinary advisors for Farm Vets, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Farm Vets brand from IVC Evidensia featuring so prominently on one of our local teams’ shirts, especially with the cow print kit design.
“This sponsorship underlines our ongoing support for Farm Vet graduates as they take their next steps towards a successful career. I wish the best of luck to the team for the remainder of the season.”