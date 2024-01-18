18 Jan
With close to 20 years’ experience behind him, Luke Ainsworth has gone solo and set up a project to take veterinary services to pets and their owners in north-west.
An experienced vet has taken to the roads of Manchester and Cheshire behind the wheel of his own mobile vet surgery.
Luke Ainsworth has transformed a Fiat Ducato into a vet clinic at a cost of £30,000, spurred on by a desire to take vet services to animals needing them – in particular those suffering anxiety from being in a traditional practice.
A vet since 2005 in both the UK and Australia, Dr Ainsworth has founded My Visit Vet because he had seen an increase in demand for home visits and had also witnessed first-hand stress in dogs and cats that can result from a trip to vet. He is joined in the venture by RVN Mel Evans and receptionist Amy Lee.
Dr Ainsworth said the van provides 90% of the services available at traditional practices, with it equipped with anaesthesia, lab equipment, ultrasound and x-ray capabilities and offering its full range of services from this month.
One of his early success stories has been Madin, a cat so distressed by a trip to a vet that she would vomit. She is now able to calmly receive monthly arthritis injections at home.
He said: “I’ve been wanting to open a mobile vet clinic for a few years now, so it feels amazing to finally be making it a reality.
“I’ve seen first-hand the benefits this type of veterinary care can bring when it comes to reducing stress in patients, and I’m proud to provide an unrushed, personalised service like no other to pets in Manchester and Cheshire.
“Our service is ideal for busy or less mobile owners, as well as animals who find vet visits distressing. We put our love for pets and owners right at the heart of everything we do.”
My Visit Vet provides its OOH cover through the VidiVet app. Further information about the new venture is on its website.