20 Apr
If you’re looking for a new vet, don’t miss Vet Times Jobs’ ground-breaking event next week (27 April).
If you’re struggling to recruit a new vet for your practice team then help will be at hand during a Vet Times Jobs webinar next week.
The event, to take place next Thursday 27 April, will share exclusive data insights in areas such as salary, which areas are advertising the highest salaries for non-specialised roles and what vets are looking for in a new role.
Vet Times’ head of veterinary connections Fiona Stephens will explain what that means for recruiters so they can ensure their adverts are:
Dr Stephens will be joined on the panel by Vet Times’ head of technology Dan Amos to answer delegates’ questions on how data can help practices searching for a vet.
She said: “We know it’s a difficult time at the moment as practices feel the impact of both increasing pet populations and the cost-of-living crisis – issues which are often heightened by the challenges of recruiting new staff.
“We look forward to showing you how you can increase the chances of finding the right recruits for your practice teams.”
The session, which begins at 8pm, will be chaired by Vet Times’ head of content Paul Imrie.
Register for the 30-minute session online.