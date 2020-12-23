23 Dec
Choir of veterinary professionals and their families premieres first performances online, with all rehearsals and recordings carried out remotely over Zoom.
A choir of veterinary professionals and their families has debuted two performances online to bring a little Christmas joy to all.
VetChoir UK was formed earlier in the year following a discussion on the Facebook page of Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify, where many in the profession said how important singing was to them during the continuing pandemic. A letter seeking members also appeared in Vet Times.
Now, after months of rehearsals over Zoom, the first two remotely performed recordings have been released as online videos.
Directed by vet Helen Styles, the choir of nearly 40 singers and musicians has performed The Shepherds’ Farewell by Hector Berlioz as its premiere – with the performance already amassing close to 1,000 views on YouTube.
The choir has followed this up with a rousing performance of Gather Round the Family, described as a traditional tune with words by Bonny Sartin and arranged by Helen.
VetChoir UK is still welcoming participants for future performances from across the country, and can be contacted via its Facebook page.