28 Mar
Victoria Johnson wins prestigious title at the Bupa everywoman in Technology Awards.
Victoria Johnson, founder and chief executive of telemedicine company VetCT, has been named as winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Bupa everywoman in Technology Awards 2024.
The awards shine a spotlight on the tech industry’s top talent from the UK and beyond, bringing the industry together to recognise and reward outstanding performance.
Since founding VetCT in 2009, Dr Johnson has led the veterinary teleradiology, specialist consultancy and education company to a global team of more than 280 people.
She said: “Everything we are achieving through VetCT is only possible thanks to the awesome tech team and the radiologists, specialists and operations team they interact with to deliver great services to our clients.
“Through VetCT, I want to show it’s possible to have a successful company delivering high quality clinical services, while doing the right thing for its people, the veterinary industry and the animals we serve.”