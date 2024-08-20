“While we began with CT interpretation, x-ray and MRI interpretation and a focus on education has been key to our growth. When we started there were only a few CT machines in the UK, now there are more than 200 and we have also seen the growth in MRI, so we were definitely well placed as a business to take advantage of those imaging developments across the sector. Our core focus is high quality, clinically-focused reports that our clients can trust and use to positively impact patient outcomes.”