6 Aug
Letters have been sent to vet and vet nurse training practices to urge ongoing support for the UK’s future veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses.
The RCVS and other veterinary associations have written to UK veterinary practices to seek their ongoing help and support for student vets and veterinary nurses (SVNs).
In the face of the significant disruption to education and training caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a joint letter was sent to veterinary practices from the presidents/chairmen of the RCVS, Veterinary Schools Council, BVA, SPVS and AVS concerning extramural studies placements for veterinary students.
A separate joint letter has also been sent to all veterinary nurse training practices from the RCVS and the BVNA concerning training and employment placements for SVNs.
Both letters recognised the invaluable contribution of veterinary practices to the development and training of the UK’s student vets and SVNs – especially how students rely on the support and guidance of practice teams as they work towards graduation and qualification.
The letters recognised that early Government restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus were to keep people safe and protect the NHS, but that these had had significant negative impact on veterinary professionals and businesses, including major disruption to the education and training of veterinary and veterinary nurse students.
They further described how universities and colleges had been proactive and innovative in providing remote teaching while lockdown measures were in place, and that the RCVS had agreed to a number of temporary changes relating to both EMS for veterinary students and registration rules for final-year SVNs.
In particular, the letters stated the RCVS was not placing restrictions either on EMS placements or on SVN training/employment placements.
While reiterating that student and staff safety remained paramount, the co-signatories hoped that, as lockdown conditions continued to ease around most of the UK, practices would begin to consider whether they could start to offer face-to-face EMS placements for veterinary students, and training and employment placements for SVNs once again.
While recognising this could present greater challenges in some practice environments than others, as Government guidelines needed to be followed, it was hoped those practices that were able to offer such placements safely would consider doing so as soon as possible, to once again provide the support that was so crucial to the development of the UK’s future veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses.