22 Jun 2026
Warning issued that any changes to the current rules could risk the ‘fragmentation’ of existing practices.
Image: Aldercy Carling / Adobe Stock
Fears have been raised over the potential development of veterinary “deserts” if current 24-hour care provision rules are lifted.
Levies and subscription models were among the ideas put forward to help sustain out-of-hours coverage during a BVA Live debate on whether the requirement should be retained.
But concerns were also raised that some pet owners are already being forced to make long journeys to access emergency treatment at night or at weekends.
Although questions were asked about the type of care that should be offered, and the division between clinical and client responsibilities, BVA junior vice-president Gwen Rees warned any change could widen the problem further.
She said: “If we’re not obliged to deliver it, there will be these veterinary deserts.”
Although there are not thought to be any current plans for change, discussions during the Birmingham event heard the 24-hour requirement was “unusual” internationally. Some contributors argued it remains vital for the protection of animal welfare despite sustainability challenges – particularly around staffing.
One speaker conceded his practice’s offer of out-of-hours care did make it more difficult to recruit staff, but was also a significant part of its marketing strategy.
Later, a current veterinary student was applauded by the gathering as she questioned whether her contemporaries’ willingness to undertake out-of-hours work was being underestimated and warned of a “slippery slope” linked to the removal of species rules from EMS requirements.
Former BVA president Malcolm Morley acknowledged the need for broader understanding of clinicians’ reluctance to undertake out-of-hours work as he encouraged practices to seek “sustainable imperfection” in their provision. But he argued scrapping the 24-hour rule could have particularly severe implications for equine practice, describing it as a “glue” sustaining ambulatory practices.
He urged delegates to reflect on its wider benefits to the sector, adding: “I think if we don’t have to provide it, we would see the fragmentation of existing practices.”
Much of the sustainability discussion centred around questions of finance and exactly what kinds of treatment should be offered.
Contributions included the suggestion of a national levy for out-of-hours care as part of the ongoing moves towards legislative reform.
Another former BVA president, Robin Hargreaves, described how his former practice’s move to set up a subscription service for out-of-hours care quickly attracted hundreds of positive responses from clients.
But fears were also voiced about the impact of rising client expectations amid differing views over whether out-of-hours care should be limited to emergencies, including a client who reportedly said it was cheaper to pay additional surcharges for treatment than take time off work.
Further concerns were raised about the development of out-of-hours provision, which one said was becoming a “specialist subject”.
Another who said his practice had recently reinstated its own out-of-hours care described being “quite disturbed” by reports he had received of the treatment provided in other settings.