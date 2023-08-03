3 Aug
Navaratnam Partheeban said the company’s record on diversity issues drew him to his new senior regional farm role.
One of the veterinary sector’s best-known advocates for diversity has taken up a senior role with one of its largest care providers.
Navaratnam Partheeban has been appointed as IVC Evidensia’s new regional head of farm for the south of England in a move he said is a “huge opportunity”.
The appointment comes only weeks after he was awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to inclusion.
In addition to his new role, Dr Partheeban heads the Breaking Barriers Scholarship programme and is a director of the Oxford Farming Conference, and one of his aims is to build on the company’s work in the area.
He said: “Personally, this new role represents a huge opportunity for me to gain more experience of senior leadership in an established group.
“Initiatives such as the Positive Pawprint report, the new flexible working policy Farm24, and the group’s strong stance on diversity and inclusion are what drew me to the role in the first place, and I hope I can drive these further and encourage best practice where possible.
“I believe the experience I have gained throughout my career can help contribute positively to these projects and others in the future. I look forward to collaborating with and supporting UK teams very soon.”
Paul Horwood, IVC’s country head of farm, said he was “really excited” by Dr Partheeban’s appointment.
He added: “He brings a wealth of experience from across the farming sector, from clinical farm practice, time in industry and his Nuffield scholarship, and I am looking forward to working with him as we continue to grow the farm vets brand across the UK.”