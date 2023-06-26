26 Jun 2023
A new association has been created to represent the interests of people who lease property to veterinary practices.
The Veterinary Landlords’ Association (VLA) has already attracted 211 members who rent more than 400 properties to corporates such as IVC Evidensia, CVS, Vet Medics and VetPartners, as well as to smaller independents.
VLA chairman Richard Rowe said: “I’ve been astonished by how rapidly the group has grown, demonstrating a real need for our organisation. It started as an informal means by which landlords can discuss problems, exchange information and learn about what it means to be a professional landlord.
“Most of our members are former practice owners and may not fully understand commercial leases or that being a landlord is a big job in itself. Veterinary landlords are in a relatively unusual position being small businesses leasing premises to multi-billion-pound companies. We hope to redress that imbalance to mutual benefit.”
Richard Hillman is the group’s first secretary and brings his experience from years of work on the SPVS council, including serving as its president, while former RCVS council member Richard Stephenson is vice-chairman.
Dr Stephenson added: “We realise the importance of developing good communication and positive relationships with our tenants. We have already had the property director of one of the big corporates (IVC) come to a VLA meeting to explain how he intends to improve their systems to the benefit of both parties.”
BVA past-president Nicky Paul is treasurer of the new body, which will be holding online meetings every two months featuring speakers ranging from specialists in property law, to valuations, building renovations, dilapidations and rent reviews.
The VLA aims to be a vehicle by which members can exchange information regarding lease terms, building valuations, insurance, maintenance and any other relevant subject.
It will also collect data on rental values, compliance of tenants with lease terms, outcomes of negotiations with tenants and to provide information to the membership on legal changes, as well as supporting members during negotiations to renew leases or those selling practices.
For more details, email either [email protected] or [email protected]