21 Feb
Some 35 officials of vet and vet nursing governing bodies sign an open letter to colleagues urging them to stop vicious, personal online attacks on them.
Officers and senior staff of the leading veterinary and nursing bodies have published an open letter to colleagues decrying the use of “derogatory and offensive language” in online vet forums.
In the letter, leaders accept the need for challenge and criticism of their views and actions, but warn against the use of personal attacks that could prevent people from putting themselves forward for leadership roles in the future.
The letter – co-signed by representatives from the BVA, RCVS, Association of Veterinary Students UK and Ireland, BSAVA, British Veterinary Zoological Society, BVNA, SPVS and VMG – suggests that such language “is wholly inappropriate and falls far short of the expectations of professionals”.
It notes with concern that women, and people from minorities, often face the worst of it.
The letter (below) was coordinated by BVA president Daniella Dos Santos, whose presidential theme is #VetDiversity.
We are a mixture of volunteers and paid professionals who give our time to lead and support the veterinary professions, and we are extremely honoured to be able to do so.
But we are increasingly concerned about the tone of some debates taking place in the veterinary world – particularly the disparaging and demeaning language used against us or our colleagues.
As leaders in the professions, representing various organisations, we absolutely expect to receive criticism and challenge of the work we do. But the right to criticise and challenge does not extend to the right to personally attack us as individuals.
Some of the most useful and informative discussions we have are those where our views and actions are questioned with dignity and respect. But the use of derogatory and offensive language to describe or refer to us as individuals is simply not acceptable.
Personal attacks and vilification could also make tomorrow’s leaders think twice before putting their name forward for such roles and subjecting themselves to such treatment by their peers. We might never know what a loss this could be for the future direction and advancement of our professions.
This behaviour is particularly prevalent in online forums, where closed groups and computer screens seem to embolden members of our professions to use language that is wholly inappropriate and falls far short of the expectations of professionals. As we have seen in the national political arena, we also note with concern that it is often our female colleagues, and those from minorities, who face the worst of it.
We welcome challenge and debate. But please remember it is possible to disagree with a person or organisation without resorting to personal attacks. Before posting online, please consider how this may be interpreted by the recipient.
Our professions are rightly focused on mental health and well-being, and the work of the Mind Matters Initiative and Vetlife are excellent examples of what is being done in this area.
#BeKind extends to those in leadership positions, too.