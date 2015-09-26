Finally, in-house training allows the nurse and vets to establish an understanding and protocols around each other’s roles and boundaries. Just like VNs have to pass clinical concerns back to vets, the vet has to pass pet health care aspects to the VN. Initially, you may find, as I did, you are asking the vet’s opinion on everything and you need to feel able to do this. The vet needs to know your limits so either further training and support can be given or you can be reassured your opinion is right – “the wound is okay” or “it does need vet involvement as it is looking infected”. As the confidence of the nurse grows, so will the type of work that can be undertaken. With physiotherapy, wound and behaviour courses available, the consulting nurse can form an integral part of practice development.