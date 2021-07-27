27 Jul
Vetfit – along with the WellVet team – will be hosting a unique one-day well-being event on 17 September designed to support practical personal and team development.
The Vetfit collective will be holding its first Raise the Bar event on 17 September to boost well-being in practices across the UK.
The one-day virtual congress has been designed to create space for supportive and practical personal and team development to gain mental and physical resilience.
The aim is to explore how to break down barriers to well-being by giving veterinary managers and teams practical and realistic tools to take control of their mental and physical health.
Raise the Bar will be run in collaboration with WellVet and include a variety of sessions, including how to exercise in practice with limited time and equipment, plus panels, tasters, and workshops with practical tools and techniques.
Holly Sutton, chief operations officer of Vetfit, said: “We are excited to be bringing this event to the veterinary community.
“Vetfit’s foundations are built on scientific data showing how exercise and social support can improve mental as well as physical health. However, we recognise that overcoming barriers to well-being in the veterinary world is challenging.
“This event encapsulates how working on our personal growth, alongside our colleagues, can help our teams, patients and businesses thrive. The event will spearhead the launch of Vetfit’s Practice Wellbeing Programme, which is due to be released later this year.”
Vetfit hopes to inspire well-being champions in every practice throughout the UK, and to work with them so that all teams have the opportunity to benefit from the unique CPD event.
This event allows delegates to claim 10 hours of CPD, with delegate access for up to six months post event.