4 Sept 2020
Two brands will continue to coexist in short term, with Oli Viner – head of VetBooker, and former vet and practice owner – becoming chief operating officer at VetHelpDirect.
Oli Viner and Susie Samuel.
VetHelpDirect has announced it is merging with VetBooker.
VetHelpDirect, an online source of advice to pet owners, and VetBooker, which has deep integration with RxWorks and soon Robovet practice management systems, will continue to coexist as two brands in the short term.
Oli Viner – head of VetBooker, and a former vet and practice owner – will move into the role of chief operating officer at VetHelpDirect, with VetBooker benefiting from support from VetHelpDirect’s growing team.
VetBooker allows owners to register as a new client or securely one-time match with their account and book appointments, see their pet’s vaccination record, update their contact information or re-order products and medications from their practice.
The system, built by vets, allows appointments to be booked around existing workflows through use of market-leading algorithms.
VetHelpDirect chief executive Susie Samuel said: “Having Oli join the team is a huge step forward for VetHelpDirect. VetBooker is a fantastic tool that sets a new standard for online appointment booking and incorporates a client portal.
“Our digital tools reduce barriers, making it easy for owners to communicate with their vet, through a flexible journey of instant messaging, the symptom checker and telemedicine platform.
“The integration with VetBooker will mean all these interactions are recorded on the practice management system so that the practice team is up to date at every stage of care.”
Dr Samuel added: “VetBooker’s values fit closely with VetHelpDirect’s. Oli and I were both practising vets for many years and share the philosophy that digital innovation will improve animal welfare if local vet practices stay at the centre of that journey and are not disintermediated.
“For the foreseeable future, hands-on care will be the cornerstone of veterinary diagnostics, treatment and surgery. It is essential that local vet practices stay up to date with digital innovations so that they continue to thrive into the future, and our new combined business will be able to support vets every step of the way.”