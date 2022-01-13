13 Jan
The 24/7 support service is currently provided by 93 volunteer responders – including 3 with 25 years each of voluntary service with the charity.
A veterinary well-being charity is celebrating 30 years since the launch of its confidential helpline aimed at supporting professionals 24 hours a day.
VetLife’s 24/7 support service Vetlife Helpline is marking three decades since the telephone service was first established in 1992 in a bid to encourage struggling vets to reach out.
The centrally administered helpline service is currently provided by 93 volunteer responders – 3 of whom will this year each have reached 25 years of volunteer service with the charity.
Over the past two years, the group has responded to more than 7,000 contacts for support over the pandemic period. In 2021 alone, Vetlife Helpline volunteers responded to 3,390 contacts by email and telephone – or an average of 10 contacts per day.
Common themes raised by those seeking support during 2021 included mental health concerns and stress, with further work–related issues ranging across job demands, concerns about support at work, working conditions, work-life balance and more.
Callers experiencing physical health problems, family and relationship issues, bullying, self-harm, bereavement, and violence and abuse were also supported, as were the 8% of callers who discussed suicidal thoughts or behaviour.
Vetlife Helpline manager Rosie Allister said: “Confidentiality is at the core of what Vetlife Helpline does. When we talk about these themes and numbers of contacts we never identify situations or people, but these numbers represent real people in real situations.
“We are glad they got in touch with us and gave us the opportunity to try to help. It’s a privilege to be part of a helpline that has been supporting the veterinary professions for 30 years. I’d like to encourage anyone who is thinking of getting in touch not to hesitate – we are here for you.”
Vetlife president Graham Dick added: “The original foundations of Vetlife were built on the need for the veterinary community to support each other in time of need, and this is still the case today. Vetlife Helpline has become an essential element of that support over the past 30 years, of which the past 2 have undoubtedly been some of the most challenging.
“The value placed by so many within that community on the services which Vetlife provides is a positive reflection of the dedication of its volunteers and staff. I commend their efforts, and those of the many who raise the funding to enable Vetlife Helpline, and indeed all of the Vetlife services, to face the challenges both of today and in the future.”