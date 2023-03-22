22 Mar
Charity says new recruits are urgently needed after calls for financial assistance soared last year.
The charity Vetlife has issued an urgent appeal for new regional area representatives to join its ranks.
The organisation revealed in January that it had seen a 236% rise in requests for financial support in 2022, compared with the previous year.
Officials said new recruits are needed across the UK in response to the increased demands to help ensure professionals who are facing financial pressures can access the support they need.
Honorary secretary John Chitty said: “This is a vital role for Vetlife as it enables us to target financial support much better and to provide this support much more quickly.
“Many of our applicants are vulnerable and a personal contact from a Vetlife area rep means we can give them the help they really need.”
Current volunteers include vets, vet nurses and people from other veterinary groups. Recruits can be drawn from any veterinary background, but need to have detailed knowledge of the profession.
The area representatives contact new applicants to obtain a clearer picture of their situation, as well as ensuring that existing beneficiaries are getting the help they need.
Initial training is provided to all new representatives, together with an annual programme for existing volunteers.
More information about the role can be found on the Vetlife website.
Anyone who is interested in becoming an area representative is asked to email info@vetlife.org.uk