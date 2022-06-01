1 Jun
Guidance intended for people who have been affected by the suicide of a veterinary professional, people who support those who have been affected, and for those working to prevent suicide.
Vetlife is launching guidance for veterinary workplaces affected by suicide to accompany its postvention support service.
Suicide postvention is the response and provision of support after a suicide, and is aimed at supporting recovery and to prevent further adverse outcomes in the aftermath, including the prevention of further deaths by suicide.
The new guidance is intended for people who have been affected by the suicide of a veterinary professional, people who support those who have been affected, and for managers and leaders in veterinary workplaces who are working to prevent suicide.
The guidance has information about suicide bereavement and suicide postvention, and focuses on support, including responses to suicide loss and who can help.
Guidance particularly examines veterinary workplace considerations after a suicide, including immediate aftermath and longer term.
It also covers communication, including talking both with colleagues and clients, and publicly on social media and elsewhere, before finishing with a checklist of actions for veterinary workplaces affected by suicide considering immediate, short term, and ongoing actions for support and postvention.
As well as providing this guidance, Vetlife can provide individualised support to practices and individuals who have experienced a suicide through its postvention service.
If you are a UK veterinary professional who has been affected by suicide or want support for a veterinary workplace, telephone 0303 040 2551.
If you need to talk or are worried about someone, telephone or share information about Vetlife Helpline.
Vetlife Helpline is available 24 hours a day every day for confidential support on 0303 040 2551 – or email via its website.