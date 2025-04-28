28 Apr 2025
A new document examining burnout, moral injury and compassion fatigue is now available following its launch at the VMG Congress.
Giving our medical staff the time to take care of their physical health could go a long way to lessening the mental health crisis in the profession, believes Eleanor Goad Image © milanmarkovic78 / Adobe Stock
A veterinary charity has unveiled a new guide that aims to support practice staff and leaders facing issues of burnout, moral injury and compassion fatigue.
The 32-page Vetlife document was officially unveiled on the opening day of the VMG Congress in Stratford-upon-Avon on 24 April.
Printed and digital copies are available via the charity’s website and officials hope it will enable staff to support colleagues who may be struggling.
Vetlife trustee Kirstie Pickles said: “We know how deeply these issues affect veterinary professionals.
“By increasing understanding and offering practical tools for support, we hope to help individuals and workplaces create healthier, more compassionate environments.”
The document, which was developed by a nine-member working group, offers definitions of the three issues, as well as guidance on how to identify and address them within the workplace.
The project also received funding from the Cencora Impact Foundation, a charity established by the American-based pharmaceutrical company to support health-related causes.
Its president, Gabe Weissman, said: “We are proud to support Vetlife in addressing the mental health challenges facing the veterinary profession.
“This new resource reflects our shared commitment to improving well-being by providing accessible, practical support where it’s needed most.”
Its contents were presented at the congress by one of the group’s members, Tanya Crawley, who argued there was an emphasis on leaders in creating the culture of individual practices in areas such as ensuring breaks are taken.
She said: “We need to stop being the first in and the last out of the door.”
The session was also told leaders had to “listen” when concerns were raised, after BSAVA president Julian Hoad questioned whether practice teams could themselves challenge conditions that might be considered unreasonable.
But another delegate was applauded after arguing the sector had to also look at the role of its regulation in relation to the issues.
She said: “We need to provide 24/7 care. How? It shouldn’t all be on our shoulders.”