21 Apr 2021
Practice group’s vets will provide for UK’s largest equine charity, which has more than 117,000 members, with articles on health topics for its website.
Julian Rishworth, VetPartners equine director.
VetPartners has announced a partnership with The British Horse Society (BHS) to provide education to owners, competitors and industry professionals.
Vets from VetPartners’ equine practices will contribute articles for the UK’s largest equine charity’s website on horse health topics including mud fever, rain scald, grass sickness and colic.
The BHS has more than 117,000 members, and aims to educate owners and riders to improve standards of horse welfare. Its website is often a first port of call for owners seeking trustworthy information.
Julian Rishworth, VetPartners’ equine director, said: “I am delighted that we’ve established this relationship with The BHS.
“As The BHS is the largest equine charity in the UK, and VetPartners has the largest group of equine practices in the UK, we see it as a natural fit for us to work together wherever possible to promote our mutual aims of improving equine welfare.”
Gemma Stanford, director of welfare at The BHS, said: “The BHS has grown to become the largest and most influential equestrian charity in the UK.
“We are keen to develop further relationships across the whole of the equine sector, including the veterinary industry, and we were delighted when VetPartners approached us and identified ways we could link up.
“Our campaigns have equine welfare, education and safety at their core, which mirror the values of VetPartners, and we are excited for opportunities this collaboration will bring.”