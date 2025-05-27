27 May 2025
Group says appointment of Jonathan Power will allow chief executive Jo Malone to concentrate on VetPartners’ wider efforts across its practices in the UK and Europe.
Jonathan Power, VetPartners managing director for the UK.
A major veterinary care provider has announced the appointment of a new managing director for the UK.
Jonathan Power will lead UK operations in the newly created role at VetPartners.
The group said the appointment will allow chief executive Jo Malone to concentrate on VetPartners’ wider efforts across its practices in both the UK and Europe.
Mr Power has no prior experience of the veterinary sector, but had worked in the health care and pharmacy sector since 2017.
He is the co-founder and former chief executive of Avicenna Pharmacy, which – with 1,500 employees across 140 locations and a £190 million turnover – is said to be among the UK’s largest pharmacy chains.
Mr Power, who has previously held roles in finance, operations, IT, and project management, said he hopes his array of experience will “bring something different” to the group and that he plans to visit practices as part of his efforts to support VetPartners’ clinicians.
He added: “I believe the right way to build a sustainable and successful business is by looking after people, patients and clients, as well as the planet.
“There is a strong sense of purpose as we want to provide outstanding care for patients, an excellent experience for clients and be a great place to work.
“People’s views and voices are heard, and I want to ensure that continues even though we are a large business.”
VetPartners has more than 12,000 employees working in 850 sites across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Ireland, and more.
Mrs Malone, who founded the group in 2015 with three practices, said Mr Power’s experience with Avicenna will be a boon to VetPartners: “His background in health care is helpful, and a people-focused outlook fits well with our culture.
“His leadership will be instrumental in helping the business to continue to develop sustainably and ensure that we continue to focus on being a great place to work.”