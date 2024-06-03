3 Jun
City-based VetPartners group was one of the businesses sponsoring the celebration on Saturday 1 June.
Colleagues from VetPartners joined thousands of participants for York Pride parade.
The city-based group, with practices and health care businesses across the UK and Europe, was one of the sponsors for the event on 1 June, which celebrated the LGBTQ+ community.
Colleagues from the central support team – based in Clifton Moor, York – took part in the parade from York Minster through the streets of the city centre to a festival site at Knavesmire, where VetPartners had a colourful trailer.
Colleagues in Wales will be doing their bit by attending Pride Cymru on 22 and 23 June.
VetPartners chief executive Jo Malone said: “Our culture of warmth and belonging goes right to the heart of VetPartners and we nurture workplaces where our colleagues feel comfortable to be themselves.
“We celebrate our diverse workforce in many ways, including attending Pride events, as we want to show our support to the LGBTQ+ community and give back to the beautiful city of York, which is home to our central support office as well as many of our colleagues who also live here.
“Everyone had a fantastic time at York Pride. It gets bigger, better and more colourful every year, and it’s always a great opportunity for us to be involved in.”
Charlie Gooby, who works in the VetPartners people team, was one of the colleagues who took part in the parade and said: “VetPartners is an amazing place to work where you feel valued for who you are, not just what you do.
“I think having this type of workplace culture makes you want to come to work. It gives you the passion to always give 100% in everything you do.”