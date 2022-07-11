11 Jul 2022
A charity that brings peace of mind and practical help to the elderly and terminally ill is among the worthy causes set to benefit from a £120,000 fund organised by VetPartners.
Galedin Vets deputy practice manager Chris Richardson enjoying a slice of cake with Galedin bakers and reception team members Gillian McLachlan (left) and Angela Brown.
VetPartners has pledged £10,000 a month towards the fund-raising efforts of team members in its practices across the UK and Europe.
The £120,000 fund was launched in response to feedback from team members and means donations raised by colleagues for the group’s charity of the year, The Cinnamon Trust, will be matched each month by VetPartners up to £3,500.
The Cinnamon Trust helps the elderly and terminally ill people and their pets, and funds are needed to help the trust support more than 140,000 people each year through its national network of more than 18,000 volunteers.
VetPartners has also announced that employees will be given paid time off to volunteer one day a year for a charity or worthy cause in their community.
Chief executive Jo Malone said: “I am consistently proud of what our practices do and all the many activities they organise to raise money. They do some fantastic things and raise a lot of money each year, so we wanted to help support that and boost their fund-raising efforts.
“The volunteering day has been well received by everyone and we see this as a way of supporting colleagues to support causes they are passionate about. There are a lot of benefits from volunteering and fund-raising, such as boosting well-being, helping others and fostering teamwork.”
As well as supporting The Cinnamon Trust, VetPartners and its practices have raised £40,000 for crisis appeals during the past 12 months.
They raised £20,000 for Operation Ark to help evacuate pets and staff from a rescue centre in Afghanistan, and £20,000 for the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal and the International Fund for Animal Welfare following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.