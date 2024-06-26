26 Jun
Good causes in the UK and abroad are set to share more than £50,000 raised during the annual initiative.
Charities are set to benefit from more than £50,000 raised during a fundraising initiative by staff of a major veterinary care provider in both the UK and mainland Europe.
VetPartners staff in nine countries, including the UK and Ireland, reached more than 12,000 combined hours of activity during the Month of Movement initiative in May.
The York-based company pledged to donate £4 for each hour of movement completed, yielding a total of £50,388.
Completed challenges during the month included the Belfast Marathon, walking up Scafell Pike in the Lake District and a trek in the Portuguese countryside.
More than half of the total raised – £28,867 – will now be donated to the World Land Trust, after VetPartners pledged to support its Buy an Acre and Plant a Tree programme for at least five years.
Funds raised by UK-based staff will be donated to Vetlife with the remainder being shared between several European-based causes.
Head of ESG Hannah James said staff had embraced the scheme “more than ever” this year.
She added: “It’s great that, despite being in different countries, we all come together in a group-wide activity to raise money for charity.
“I think the Month of Movement is an incredible initiative because it’s not only an opportunity to give back to great causes, it also combines the well-being benefits of getting active, and the social opportunities for teams to get together for walks, runs, rides, cycles and loads of other activities.”