20 May 2025
Bosses say the programme will give vital support to “the first point of contact” for practices to address the evolving needs of clients.
Laura Moynihan (left), receptionist at Towner Vets in York, with Fiona Nichol and Sid.
A major veterinary care provider has launched a new training programme for veterinary receptionists in the UK, said to be among the first of its kind.
The Client Experience Programme is open to every receptionist in VetPartners’ practices and seeks to develop receptionists’ skills in areas such as communication and customer service.
The scheme has been rolled out now following a pilot programme last month.
Its first module focuses on the first stage of the client journey – typically their first phone call to the practice – and how front-of-house teams can demonstrate what the practice has to offer.
VetPartners training and development director Fiona Nichol said receptionists play a “vital” role as the first point of contact in practices and should be “fully supported” because “the benefit of an excellent client experience cannot be underestimated.”
She continued: “This new programme will support receptionists to provide the best quality of service available as well as support them with any challenges.
“As our clients’ needs are evolving, it is important our receptionists are given an opportunity to develop in the role and understand these changing needs.
“We also want to provide an opportunity for receptionists across the group to collaborate with each other, as having a network to share ideas and discuss ways of working is really helpful.”
The company also offers two other receptionist training schemes and events, known as Senior Receptionists Thrive and Client Matters, and said it had funded membership of the British Veterinary Receptionist Association for 1,500 of its staff.