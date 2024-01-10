10 Jan
Animal nutraceutical company VetPlus has hailed a successful 2023 that included expansion of its global network – especially in South America.
The company had started distribution of its range in Ecuador in 2022, with further deals signed after that in six other Latin American countries – Peru, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia and Panama. Sales in Peru are expected to start in February.
Success in the region has been driven by a growing VetPlus team, and three employees are now based in the VetPlus regional support office in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Expansion has also taken place in Africa, where distributors are based in Egypt and Morocco, and 2023 brought about the hiring of business unit manager Kelechi Osuji – based in Lagos, Nigeria – to support plans for a first sub-Saharan distribution partner.
Sam Wright, sales director at VetPlus, said: “It’s been a hugely successful year for us as we continue to bring the best in class in veterinary nutraceuticals to vet practices around the world.
“The progress we’ve made in the past 12 months alone is a testament to the hard work of our international team and we have big ambitions to continue expanding both in South America, Africa and beyond.”
VetPlus has 25 years of experience and 3,000 practices in the UK recommend its products. Its owner, Tangerine Group, recorded turnover of £40.9 million, up from £37.4 million the previous year.
More than £1.6 million was set aside to be reinvested in supporting overseas expansion, product development and upgrades to its manufacturing facilities.