25 Jan
Mind Matters Initiative launches new survey asking vets and nurses to share their views on their working situation and what forms of support they are or are not likely to engage with.
Veterinary professionals are being called on to have their say on a five-year strategy to better improve the mental health and well-being of workers across the industry.
The RCVS’ Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) is in the final stages of putting together its 2022-2027 strategy and is now asking members of the profession to give their input into how the key areas of the plan are developed.
The group has launched a new survey asking vets to share their views on their working situation and what forms of support they are or are not likely to engage with.
The MMI has also said that the results taken from previous surveys it has carried out, such as last year’s Student Veterinary Nurse Wellbeing Forum, will be included, helping the group decide plans for the next five years.
The survey takes 15 minutes to complete and will close on 28 February 2022. It can be found here.
The key areas on which the strategy will focus include:
MMI manager Lisa Quigley said: “Our aim for this survey is to give participants a chance to have their say into how we develop the key areas of our new strategy.
“MMI is for everyone working across the veterinary professions, and we want to know what each of our key themes for 2022-2027 means to individual members, to help us to make sure everyone’s voice is represented.
“Participants will be asked questions about how they would like us to communicate with them about new events, training and announcements, what their thoughts are on the actions we have planned for each key area, and have the opportunity to suggest ideas for themes or areas of veterinary mental health they would like to see in our new strategy.”