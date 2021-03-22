Increase

In the preliminary data, published in bioRxiv, an increase in domestic dogs and cats presented with myocarditis at The Ralph’s cardiology department is noted. The surge – an increase in incidence from 1.4% to 12.8% (8.5% in cats and 4.3% in dogs) – mimicked the curve and timeline of the COVID-19 human pandemic between mid-December and the end of January, when the UK returned to lockdown largely due to the spread of the COVID-19 variant first identified in Kent in September.