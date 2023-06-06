6 Jun 2023
Leading consultant in human aeromedical retrieval medicine confirmed as keynote speaker for the event, which will be held at the Royal Armouries in Leeds from 9 to 10 November.
The 20th Vets Now ECC Congress will take place at the Royal Armouries in Leeds from 9 to 10 November.
Tickets for the UK’s only dedicated emergency and critical care congress have gone on sale today (6 June).
The 20th Vets Now ECC Congress will take place from 9 to 10 November at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, where delegates can access up 75 hours of CPD and hear unique insights from the world of human health.
Simon Cook from the RVC and Megan Brashear from Purdue University Veterinary Hospital in Indiana are part of a speaker line-up that also includes Stephen Hearns, a consultant in aeromedical retrieval (human) medicine.
Dr Hearns delivers pre-hospital critical care for major trauma patients and will open congress as keynote speaker before leading a limited enrolment session focused on performance under pressure.
Other speakers include Tim Travail, Chloe Fay, Dan Tipney, Jenny Guyat and Ashton Hollworth, while educational psychologist Craig Joyce will offer his insights on dealing with impostor syndrome.
RVN Racheal Marshall, head of clinical nursing at Vets Now, said: “We have carefully tailored our programme again this year to provide an inclusive learning experience for vets and vet nurses no matter what stage they’re at in their career, from students through to specialists and everything in between.
“The biggest change this year, in our 20th year of running the ECC Congress, is an entire day dedicated to advanced referral nursing, and a very hands-on approach during all the CPD and practical workshops.”
The congress programme features seven learning streams in total, including a new advanced nursing stream and a new interactive case-based clinical stream.
A non-clinical stream centred around well-being will offer advice and practical tips, while the social programme includes a gala dinner, VetYogi sessions and a morning running club.
The ECC Congress programme for 2023 is open to veterinary professionals of all levels, including veterinarians, vet nurses, students and graduates.