27 Oct 2022
Patricia Colville, who is currently chief operating officer, has been promoted to the role at the small animal emergency care provider.
Patricia Colville will take up the chief executive role on 1 November.
Vets Now has announced vet Patricia Colville has been promoted to the role of chief executive at the small animal emergency care provider.
Dr Colville – who has been working as chief operating officer since June 2021 – will take up her new role on 1 November, replacing Mark Ross, who is stepping down to take a career break after having been in the role since 2015. The two had already been working closely on some chief executive responsibilities.
A University of Glasgow graduate who also has an MBA from the University of Strathclyde, Dr Colville spent 14 years with PDSA as a vet and senior vet before moving to Vets Now in 2009.
Dr Colville said: “Our out-of-hours business model was set up 20 years ago by a vet to support the working practices of vets and vet nurses, helping to improve their work-life balance by providing outstanding animal care at times of greatest need to customers.
“As leaders in emergency care for small animals, we’ll continue to work steadfastly in supporting the profession.
“Mark has done a tremendous job driving the business forward and I’m excited to be able to continue to build on our success.”