21 Apr
New mums to get full pay while new dads to receive four weeks of paternity leave under new policy announced by emergency and critical care provider.
Expectant mothers who work for Vets Now are to receive full pay for up to six months when they go on maternity leave
New fathers will also be given up to four weeks’ paternity leave on full pay under the policy, which came into force this month and is open to all staff who have been with Vets Now for at least two years.
Women who joined the company within the past two years will receive three months of full pay, plus three months of half pay if they go on maternity leave.
After six months, statutory rates will be paid.
Vets Now chief executive Mark Ross said: “Our previous maternity policy was six weeks’ full pay, six weeks’ half pay, followed by statutory rates, while men received one and a half weeks of full paternity pay, so this is a huge leap forward. The changes cover maternity leave, shared parental leave, adoption and surrogacy.
“We’re also hoping to put in place other improvements – and among the initiatives we’re looking at are providing better support for staff returning to work after a period of leave, better provisions for nursing mums, a dedicated resource for parents who are struggling, and additional leave during the first year of returning to work.”
Almost 90% of Vets Now’s 1,500-plus staff are female; 39 are currently on maternity leave.
The company last year increased holiday allowances for all staff, and has reduced contracted hours for vets and vet nurses in each of the past two years.