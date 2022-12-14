14 Dec 2022
The company says it is “disappointed” by the ruling, which ordered it to pay almost £3,500 in compensation and interest.
Image: © Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Adobe Stock
A veterinary company has been ordered to pay almost £3,500 in compensation and interest after an employment tribunal claim against it was partially upheld.
Details of the case against Vets Now Emergency Limited have now been made public following a remedy hearing held after the two sides were unable to agree a settlement.
The company said it was “disappointed” by the ruling, but is changing its procedures in response to it.
Although no written reasons for the decision have been published, it is understood the case relates to the application of policies around the use of PPE equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.
A three-member panel upheld a claim of harassment related to disability in May this year and ordered a further remedy hearing if the parties were unable to agree a compensation package.
That hearing, in Cardiff, instructed the company to pay £3,000 to the claimant, plus £461.76 in interest.
But the tribunal also dismissed the claimant’s allegations that the company had made unauthorised deductions from wages and failed to make reasonable adjustments.
A further allegation of less favourable treatment on the grounds of being a part-time worker was withdrawn.
A Vets Now spokesperson said: “Our clinical teams across the country did an incredible job of working in difficult circumstances during the pandemic to help keep our pets safe and well, and we’re disappointed to learn of the employment tribunal’s ruling in this case.
“However, we of course respect the decision and will put in place reasonable adjustments for circumstances where PPE is required, to prevent something like this from happening again.
“The well-being of our staff is our number one priority and we’re doing everything we can to support our colleagues involved in this case.”