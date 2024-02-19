19 Feb 2024
A puppy is now set to begin drug detection training after life-saving emergency surgery at an Essex referral centre.
A trainee sniffer dog had to have part of its liver removed at an Essex referral centre after its internal organs became trapped.
The six-month-old Labrador retriever puppy, named Briggs, was taken to Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Basildon as his condition deteriorated.
But, following successful emergency surgery, he will soon begin training as a drug detection dog with his owner, Ruth Bond, who runs search dog training company Alpha Canine Specialists in Norwich with her husband, Chris.
She said: “The great news is that Briggs’ quality of life is better now than it has ever been. He is now more energetic and is enjoying giving his brother a run for his money.”
Briggs was found to have a peritoneopericardic diaphragmatic hernia, where a hole in the diaphragm is present, which can allow abdominal organs to move into the chest area.
A CT scan also revealed part of his liver was trapped, leading to the release of toxins, which cause the potentially life-threatening systemic inflammatory response syndrome.
Although vets were able to move Briggs’ liver back into the abdomen and repair the hole in his diaphragm, part of the organ had to be removed as it had been permanently damaged and leaving it in place could have proved fatal.
Surgical intern Natalie Heathcote said: “Thirty-six hours following his surgery, we knew he felt better when he gave us his favourite Southfields toy monkey for us to play with him.
“He was reunited with his family after six days in hospital, where he enjoyed the rest of his two-week recovery on the couch, now with his very own toy monkey.”